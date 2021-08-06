The disproportionate pandemic strain on women

In spring 2020, Jessica Farley and her son, then 7, were still adjusting to the sudden, spectacular disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic. And, as Farley recalled recently, things weren’t going well.

Like so many others, the Amherst resident and college academic advisor had moved her office and her child’s classroom into the dining room. She was on a phone meeting with a student’s parent, and her own son was at his limit: bored, frustrated, restless. Farley shifted her appointment to her car to escape the chaos. The boy followed and began pounding on the windshield. The parent on the phone grew impatient.

Defeated, Farley cut the call short and started to cry.

“It was a crisis point, for sure,” she said, remembering that her husband, an essential worker, wasn’t home at the time. “I was jealous. ‘You get to leave.’”

Adrift as she felt, Farley wasn’t alone. Studies have shown how the pandemic impacted women – and the short answer is, disproportionately so. Some of the numbers: While working from home, fathers reportedly get 5.1 hours of uninterrupted time each day; mothers get 2.6. Mothers throughout the pandemic have been providing 60% of the childcare. And about 25% of women are experiencing symptoms of “severe anxiety,” as compared to 11% of men.