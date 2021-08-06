Long Covid a syndrome ‘I wouldn’t wish…on my worst enemy’

“It was annoying, and I had no idea what was going on,” she said. “Everything smelled like garbage.”

Czora asked her network if anyone had heard of it or dealt with similar things, and eventually, she was directed to online support groups for people experiencing parosmia and anosmia post-Covid. In those groups, she discovered there were tens of thousands of others already in it who were going through the same things. The distorted sense of smell and taste is called parosmia, while anosmia is used to describe the loss of taste and smell.

“I realized, ‘Oh, my God, I’m not the only one experiencing this,’” she said. “You have this large body of people who make you feel like you’re not alone or crazy. It was a relief to know I’m not the only person, but also scary that 27,000 people all over the world had no idea what was happening to them.”

Russo said doctors are very aware of the problems these persisting symptoms of Long Covid are presenting to patients, and are working to learn more as quickly as possible, but called it a “black box” of mystery.