Forging a new path: Resetting our habits around food and exercise

“A lot of our habits changed, and we’re feeling the effects of the stagnation and are ready for the change,” Williams said. “If it’s just coming back to exercising, we don’t need to overcomplicate it. Because just as easily as it is to lose it, just as easy as that muscle atrophy happens, that muscle gain and that muscle memory also comes back. We remember. Your body remembers.”

In her work at WHOLE Fitness, Williams also emphasized that wellness is a multifaceted process, urging clients to focus on diet, physical activity and mental health to maintain it.

“I think a lot of us, we’re kind of at this battle with our body,” Williams said. “We’re in conflict with our body all the time because we do the 1,200-calorie diets and it doesn’t lose weight, and we start to work out but then something starts to hurt. I want to educate my members to understand that your body is responding in this way because. And usually the ‘because’ is something that’s designed to save their lives.”

8 tips for starting (or maintaining) a healthier lifestyle

Kelly Williams, owner of WHOLE Fitness & Wellness, says the best approach to returning to pre-pandemic shape is a balanced approach. Here are some tips:

Nutrition