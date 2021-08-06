As the economy reopens, how are employers adapting?

“When negotiating raises, collecting information and doing your homework is very important to present your case,” says Bezrukova, who teaches a class on negotiation.

Rich Products didn’t let the pandemic disrupt its employee recognition efforts. In fact, Rich’s promoted more than 130 associates in Western New York over the past year, and is also hiring.

“We promote ‘career lattice,’ where our people are encouraged to pursue opportunities across different functions and departments, if they so choose,” says Ed Moore, Rich’s chief human resources officer. “It’s important to us that associates are empowered to advance and shape their career, so they don’t feel like they need to leave Rich’s for new opportunities.”

Like M&T, Rich’s has also experienced a great deal of growth despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

“Rich’s emerged from the pandemic in a very strong position,” Moore says, adding that the company completed five acquisitions between December 2019 and January 2021.

Technology has been critical to Rich Products’ recent growth. “We’re embedding new technology into all functions of our business and we’re laser focused on attracting, developing and retaining talent,” Moore said.