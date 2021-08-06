‘OPERATION NEW HOPE’ VA program has vaccinated over 23,000

To better reach the veteran community and make Covid-19 vaccines readily available, VA Western New York Healthcare System (VA WNYHS) embarked on what is known locally as “OPERATION NEW HOPE” – an effort that utilized a military-grade MASH tent in the parking lot at the Bailey Avenue site in Buffalo, along with a large vaccination bay room at VA’s Batavia site.

Over 23,000 veterans were fully vaccinated during OPERATION NEW HOPE from January through early June 2021, with between 800-1,000 people coming through daily during peak demand. And because vaccinations were by appointment, the entire process only took about 25 minutes.

Concerned about exposing frontline workers and vulnerable patients at the Buffalo VA Medical Center to potentially infected people seeking vaccines, the VA WNYHS didn’t hesitate when the MASH tent was proposed for the Bailey Avenue site. The 14,000-square-foot, temperature-controlled tent was brought in from the VA’s Office of Emergency Management in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Initially reserved for enrolled Veterans only, the Save Lives Act opened up vaccines to all Veterans, regardless of enrollment status or discharge level, as well as spouses, adolescent children and caregivers.