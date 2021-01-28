After years of inaction, downtown development is a bustling scene

Despite the rampage of the coronavirus pandemic, downtown Buffalo's bustling development scene continued its march of new and ongoing projects that will change the landscape in years to come.

From Canalside and Silo City to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, from Michigan Avenue to Waterfront Village, these are just a few of the projects to watch in 2021.

Address: One Seneca St.

Cost: $150 million

Developer: Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp.

Description: Renovation and revival of 38-story landmark tower in downtown Buffalo into a new technology office hub anchored by M&T Bank Corp., with 115 apartments, plus restaurants and retail on the lower levels aimed at creating a community gathering place.