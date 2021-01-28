After years of inaction, downtown development is a bustling scene

Despite the rampage of the coronavirus pandemic, downtown Buffalo's bustling development scene continued its march of new and ongoing projects that will change the landscape in years to come.
From Canalside and Silo City to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, from Michigan Avenue to Waterfront Village, these are just a few of the projects to watch in 2021.
Project: Seneca One tower
Address: One Seneca St.
Cost: $150 million
Developer: Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp.
Description: Renovation and revival of 38-story landmark tower in downtown Buffalo into a new technology office hub anchored by M&T Bank Corp., with 115 apartments, plus restaurants and retail on the lower levels aimed at creating a community gathering place.
Status: Ongoing
Project: Statler-Hyatt Regency
Address: 107 Delaware Ave.-2 Fountain Plaza
Cost: More than $100 million
Developer: Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp.
Description: Renovate and reopen the former Statler Hotel building with apartments and possibly hospitality, along with gaming if it is legalized, along with nearby Hyatt Regency Buffalo Hotel, with a focus on convention business.
Status: Ongoing
Project: Trico Building
Address: 791 Washington St.
Cost: $87 million
Developer: Krog Corp.
Description: Redevelopment of historic manufacturing building into 480,000-square-foot project with 133 apartments, 105-room extended-stay hotel, 123,000 square feet of commercial space, 12,000 square feet of retail space and 230 indoor parking spaces.
Completion: On hold.
Project: Silo City
Address: 139 Buffalo River Place
Cost: $65 million
Developer: Generation Development Group
Description: Convert vacant former American Mill & Warehouse structure into 168 apartments and nearly 40,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in initial redevelopment at Silo City.
Completion: 2022
Project: Pilgrim Village
Address: 1100 Michigan Ave.
Cost: $50 million
Developer: SAA-EVI
Description: First phase of redeveloping Pilgrim Village by constructing five-story building with 132 affordable multifamily apartments on 2.7 acres and second three- and four-story building with 98 senior apartments on 1.9 acres, for total of 230 units at corner of Michigan and Best.
Completion: Uncertain
Project: J.N. Adam Building
Address: 377 Main St.
Cost: $50 million
Developer: 377 Main Realty
Description: Redevelopment of 350,000-square-foot former AM&A’s Department Store into 286,061-square-foot mixed-use project with 49 apartments on the top six floors, 85,000 square feet of office space on floors two through four and ground-floor retail space.
Completion: 2023/2024
Project: 201 Ellicott
Address: 201 Ellicott St.
Cost: $50 million
Developer: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.
Description: Construction of new 220,000-square-foot development on 2.5-acre former 375-space parking lot, with 201 affordable apartments and a new 20,000-square-foot urban grocery run by Braymiller Market.
Completion: Spring/summer 2021
Project: Skyway Loop
Address: 61 Terrace
Cost: $42 million
Developer: Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp.
Description: Proposed nine-story building with 200 apartments atop a 500-space parking ramp on a vacant lot surrounded by a highway loop.
Completion: End of 2022
Project: Police Apartments
Address: 74 Franklin St.
Cost: $30 million
Developer: Douglas Jemal’s Douglas Development Corp.
Description: Convert former Buffalo Police headquarters into 130 studio and one-bedroom apartments.
Completion: Summer 2021
Project: Heritage Point
Address: Canalside South Aud Block
Cost: $30 million
Developer: Sinatra & Co. Real Estate
Description: Dual six-story mixed-use buildings on the South Aud Block at Canalside near Children’s Museum, with 103,000 square feet of space, 61 apartments, offices, an Expo Market Hall and additional retail space.
Completion: 2022
Project: The Lawrence
Address: 983 Michigan Ave.
Cost: $25 million
Developer: Symphony Property Management
Description: Construction of new four-story market-rate apartment building with 133 units in two connected wings on edge of the Fruit Belt, across from the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Includes 78 parking spaces.
Completion: 2022
Project: West End Condominium
Address: 280 Lakefront Blvd.
Cost: $20 million
Developer: Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.
Description: Construction of 20 three-story for-sale townhomes on last remaining significant parcel in Waterfront Village.
Completion: 2022