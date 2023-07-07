Zoomagination has returned for a second season, bringing the Buffalo Zoo to life all summer long with a fresh lineup of lanterns and lights.

As the sun sets and the animals head to bed, visitors will be immersed in larger-than-life displays, nightly cultural performances and Asian-inspired cuisine that embody this year’s themes of under the sea, around the world and floral.

“There’s a whole new show to get excited about this year,” says Julie Mogavero, Buffalo Zoo Director of Marketing & Events. “New themes, more interactive lanterns, different food options and performances you can see every night. There’s a lot more to do and a lot more to see.”

The Festival of Lanterns and Lights opened June 21 and will continue through Aug. 20 on Wednesday-Sunday nights from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays were added this year as value night, with each ticket type discounted by $1.

“We’re trying to expand those days to give people more options to go,” Mogavero says. “Someone who’s elderly or with a disability can go earlier in the week to get away from the crowds.”

Here’s what else is new at Zoomagination:

Interactive displays

Visitors are greeted by a coral reef shortly after they pass through the front archway, with an oscillating crab that’s just the teaser to the rest of the interactive festival. Drum on certain lanterns and step on pads around the zoo to influence different water acts and light sequences, or even dispense bubbles.

“Last year we had about three interactive lanterns,” Mogavero says. “This year, we have 13.”

The centerpiece is China’s Temple of Heaven, a 36-foot-high replica located near the lion and tiger exhibits.

The swings, back by popular demand, is the only light display that returns from a year ago. The Buffalo Zoo’s classic attractions like the train and carousel will run all night long.

Food & drink

Behind the Temple of Heaven is the new beer garden. Relax with a beer, seltzer or signature mango martini while chowing on egg rolls or potstickers.

New menu items can also be found at the Wild Burger (chicken lo mein and vegetable fried rice) and Slice (orange chicken pizza and crab rangoon) food locations.

General Tso’s chicken tenders are back at Wild Burger, while American fare like pizza, hot dogs, chicken tenders and fries are available as well.

Nightly performances

A newly built stage will host three cultural performances every night at 7, 8 and 9 p.m. The 20-minute shows each showcase the Chinese traditions of folk dance, diabolo playing, top technique, lion dance and kung fu.

Last year, Mogavero says a lot of people came to the zoo early and didn’t know what to do leading up to sunset. With the additional offerings this summer, there’s more than enough to explore.

“Instead of having to kind of wait until dark to fully experience the event, it’s two feelings where you can see the lanterns during the day and then again when the sun starts to set,” Mogavero says. “So it’s kind of the best of both worlds – you can really spend the whole evening here.”