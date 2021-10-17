Women vets benefit from coordinated care at Buffalo VA

On average, only 49 percent of Veterans, regardless of gender, utilize even one aspect of the many benefits provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Historically, women Veterans have relied on the VA’s healthcare with even less frequency than their male counterparts. A 2015 study conducted by the VA found that only 35.9% of female Veterans were enrolled in the organization’s health care system.
“So many Veterans are unaware they qualify for care,” said Amy Malik, manager of the Women’s Program at the VA Western New York Healthcare System. “Statistically, that’s been even more true for women.”
In 2015, Women’s Health Services awarded a contract to Altarum Institute to conduct a national study that would identify the barriers between women Veterans and the health care services provided by the VA. The top reason cited by those polled was that the specific services they needed weren’t available at their closest health center. The VA Western New York Healthcare System has worked hard to assure that’s not the case in our region.
Locally, using the VA’s Women’s Program makes sense in so many ways. It offers everything under one roof – from nutrition counseling and maternity care to mental health services – which creates a level of convenience and interdepartmental coordination most members of the public will never experience in a health care setting.
The wide range of services also includes disease prevention efforts, like screening for diabetes and heart disease, and gender-specific care such as cervical exams, birth control, menopausal therapy and urinary health testing. Mental health treatment covers everything from post-traumatic stress disorder to depression and substance abuse.
The peer support program, which provides services to both male and female Veterans, has recently added a female peer specialist to its program. Peer support specialists aid patients in many ways such as helping them from their vehicles into the facility, sitting with them in the waiting room, or even joining them after a procedure or operation. This prearranged support is vital to many Veterans suffering from anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome or other maladies that make medical facilities or receiving medical care daunting.
Additional services include dental, dermatology, nephrology, neurology, orthopedics and more. An onsite pharmacy streamlines the process of refilling prescriptions for medications and equipment. There’s also access to a caregiver support program, which provides needs planning, as well as service and benefits matching.
“We have most health care services a veteran might need. What few services we don’t have, we can make a referral for,” Malik said.
Located at 3495 Bailey Ave. near Main St. in Buffalo, Veterans can also expect free parking and efficient patient check-in at the gate. To learn if you’re eligible for Veteran’s services or to make an appointment, call 855-829-6636.