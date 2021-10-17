Women vets benefit from coordinated care at Buffalo VA

On average, only 49 percent of Veterans, regardless of gender, utilize even one aspect of the many benefits provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Historically, women Veterans have relied on the VA’s healthcare with even less frequency than their male counterparts. A 2015 study conducted by the VA found that only 35.9% of female Veterans were enrolled in the organization’s health care system.

“So many Veterans are unaware they qualify for care,” said Amy Malik, manager of the Women’s Program at the VA Western New York Healthcare System. “Statistically, that’s been even more true for women.”

In 2015, Women’s Health Services awarded a contract to Altarum Institute to conduct a national study that would identify the barriers between women Veterans and the health care services provided by the VA. The top reason cited by those polled was that the specific services they needed weren’t available at their closest health center. The VA Western New York Healthcare System has worked hard to assure that’s not the case in our region.