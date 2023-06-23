Whether it’s a nod to rock legends, easy-listening country or something in between, the 2023 Rockin’ the Downs summer concert series at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is a Friday music destination for all ages.

This year’s eight-show lineup starts June 23 with a salute to Queen and wraps up Aug. 11 with a Billy Joel tribute, featuring a current member of his band.

The cost for a general admission ticket remains $15, which includes $10 of free play for the gaming facility. Tickets can be purchased at BataviaConcerts.com.

“Just like the big venues, there’s a little bit of everything this season for everyone,” said Batavia Downs Director of Marketing Ryan Hasenauer. “After selling out of the VIP section, we’ve reconfigured seating and have added seats in that section, so guests should certainly check back to our ticket website to purchase seats.”

A look at this year’s lineup:

Almost Queen, June 23: The summer series kicks off with a tribute to Queen. Each member of the band dresses up and acts the part, recapturing the live energy and precision of the international sensation.

Get The Led Out, June 30: A celebration of “The Mighty Zep” returns for a second straight summer. The six-piece group has a national touring history of recreating songs in all their depth and nuance with studio overdubs that Led Zeppelin itself never performed live.

Craig Morgan, July 7: Country returns to Batavia Downs for the first time since 2019 with Morgan, who rose to fame with hits like “International Harvester” and “Redneck Yacht Club.”

Skid Row, July 14: The quintessential ’80s hard rock band, Skid Row is still taking its punk and metal attitude all over the world with its litany of hits, plus new songs from its 2022 album, The Gang’s All Here.

The Marshall Tucker Band, July 21: This tried-and-true Southern institution has touched the soul of listeners around the globe for decades with heartfelt hits like “Heard It in a Love Song” and up-tempo tunes such as “Ramblin.’”

Herman’s Hermits, July 28: Frontman Peter Noone is the star of this group, which dates back to the British Invasion of the 1960s. Not only does he sing his own hits like, “I’m Into Something Good,” but he also branches off into covers of The Beatles and The Monkees.

Don Felder, Aug. 4: The former Eagles star brings his double neck guitar and plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from his Hall of Fame career. Expect Eagles hits like “Hotel California,” as well as notable tracks from Felder’s solo career.

Mike DelGuidice, Aug. 11: The dynamic vocalist currently tours with Billy Joel but takes his act solo while on break, playing a Joel tribute show while also mixing in originals. “Last year, his last five songs were all Billy Joel and there was a standing ovation after each one of them,” Hasenauer says. “I’ve never seen that before in my entire life at Batavia Downs.”

Buffalo sports legends Thurman Thomas and Danny Gare will be at select shows to take pictures with attendees.

There will also be a weekly raffle to win a guitar signed by the headliner; the money goes to a local animal shelter. Spectators can bring their own lawn chairs or rent them, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish of Western New York.

Each show will include at least six food trucks with a variety of food and desserts. There will also be drink samples by Deep Eddy and other spirits.

While the Batavia Downs hotel is sold out for many of the shows, the casino offers free shuttles to and from other hotels throughout the Batavia area.