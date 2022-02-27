Specialty grocers expand region’s access to global flavors

Over the years, Buffalo and its surrounding suburbs have experienced a notable increase in stores specializing in groceries from around the world.

Neighborhoods once dominated by small Italian markets offer today’s residents an abundance of specialty shops from which to choose. Stores featuring African, Latin American, Chinese, Eastern Indian, Burmese, Thai, Mexican, Vietnamese, Middle Eastern, Caribbean and Eastern European staples are easily found in the city and many of its suburbs.

This boom is likely a result of the influx of foreign-born residents over the last 20 years. As of 2019 Buffalo was home to almost 75,000 immigrants.

Among them is Kovan Menr, who took over ownership of Newroz Market on Hertel Avenue in 2016. Newroz is one of the area’s most venerable and highly rated Levantine grocers, specializing in pantry goods, fresh ingredients, cooking tools and tobacco.

“It’s so important that immigrants be able to find familiar foods. It mattered to my family when we moved here, and we want others to know they can find what they need at Newroz,” says Menr.