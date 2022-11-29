Shooting for success, in soccer and in life

“We’re not there just to coach and be so serious, but we want to also show them other things in life,” Ndagano says. “I find that very important because a lot of kids come from families where those things are not addressed, and then they come to the outside world and are out of their comfort zone. Every time we sit with them, I see so much growth. They learn, they become friends, and they’re more vocal because we built those relationships.”

