Sedation ‘house calls’ for dentists now available

“This is not oral conscious sedation,” Singh said. “This is IV sedation and general anesthesia, which is what you would get in a hospital setting. Dentists don’t need to invest in any equipment because we bring it all with us.”

Dr. Singh works with all types of specialists, including endodontists, or in layman’s terms, root canal doctors; pediatric dentists; general/cosmetic dentists; periodontists: doctors who perform gum surgery; and oral surgeons.

Patients are most comfortable in the care of their own dentists, especially when faced with a daunting oral procedure. Referrals to other providers and new environments elevates the anxiety of an already stressful situation.

Providing in-office sedation allows the patient to remain in the care of the dentist they have built a long-lasting and trustful relationship with, and gives the dentist peace of mind that their patient will receive the best treatment possible.

Partnering with Safe Smile Sedation results in increased productivity for the office, and provides a more pleasant experience for dentists and patients alike.