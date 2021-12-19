Sahara Hookah Lounge is a place for celebrations

But amateurs shouldn’t feel intimidated.

“We offer a VIP lounge for those who are very familiar with traditional hookah, but we also cater to those who’d prefer a more Americanized hookah experience, in both flavor and vibe,” says Menr.

On weekends the lounge is full of college students and others enjoying the hookah experience and having fun together. The lounge’s student discount is an attraction for many.

“We feature a wide variety of flavors, and the tobacco comes in different strength or potency levels, so there is something for everyone,” he says. “We have so many flavors, from blueberry and strawberry to margarita, but also more traditional and intense flavors like double apple or mint orange.

With a reputation for high-quality tobacco and an extensive hookah sanitation program (including a 30-minute cleaning between each use), it’s easy to understand why Sahara Hookah Lounge and Hookah Chat stand out from similar businesses in the Western New York market.

“We take pride in the quality of our hookah and our customer service,” says Menr. “We are so grateful to have shared it with the Buffalo community for over 25 years.”