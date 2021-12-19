Sahara Hookah Lounge is a place for celebrations

Sahara Hookah Lounge, located on Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo, is celebrating 25 years in business.
Hookah, which is a single- or multi-stemmed water pipe used to heat or vaporize flavored tobacco, is a centuries-old tradition.
Sahara’s guests enjoy hookah in a modern and comfortable atmosphere; the lounge caters to a variety of clients, each with a different hookah experience in mind.
“We attract a lot of regulars. Attorneys, doctors and businessmen come here with their laptops to work,” says owner Kovan Menr. “I know all my customers well. That and a quality hookah experience are what makes my lounges successful.”
Popular with workers by day looking for relaxation and contemplation, in the evening and on weekends Sahara Hookah Lounge hosts large groups of people celebrating family reunions, bachelor and bachelorette parties, birthdays and girls’ night out.
These events often include celebratory hookah, where pipes are flavorfully flourished with attractive bundles of colorful fresh fruit, their flavor melding into the vapor. Additionally, Sahara offers the largest selection of hookahs in the region.
Menr has welcomed visitors from near and far at Sahara Hookah Lounge and at his second lounge, Hookah Chat, located near University at Buffalo’s South campus. Both venues are popular with hookah fans looking for a genuine hookah experience.
But amateurs shouldn’t feel intimidated.
“We offer a VIP lounge for those who are very familiar with traditional hookah, but we also cater to those who’d prefer a more Americanized hookah experience, in both flavor and vibe,” says Menr.
On weekends the lounge is full of college students and others enjoying the hookah experience and having fun together. The lounge’s student discount is an attraction for many.
“We feature a wide variety of flavors, and the tobacco comes in different strength or potency levels, so there is something for everyone,” he says. “We have so many flavors, from blueberry and strawberry to margarita, but also more traditional and intense flavors like double apple or mint orange.
With a reputation for high-quality tobacco and an extensive hookah sanitation program (including a 30-minute cleaning between each use), it’s easy to understand why Sahara Hookah Lounge and Hookah Chat stand out from similar businesses in the Western New York market.
“We take pride in the quality of our hookah and our customer service,” says Menr. “We are so grateful to have shared it with the Buffalo community for over 25 years.”
Sahara Hookah Lounge
1177 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216
716-602-1629 | Facebook