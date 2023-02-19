The conversations around the lack of access to health care and affordable healthy food options among the poorest communities in Western New York aren’t new, but the Covid-19 pandemic and the mass shooting in East Buffalo last May have heightened the awareness of these generational problems.

East Buffalo native Alex Wright, the president and founder of African Heritage Food Co-op, has been part of that dialogue for the past decade. He didn’t need any extra motivation to find lasting solutions for the community he grew up in, but the events of the past few years have only intensified his voracity.

