New chef, new menu items roll out this fall at The Hideaway Grille

A quintessential neighborhood bar and restaurant, tucked away on Division Street in North Tonawanda, Hideaway Grille welcomes diners with its friendly atmosphere and longtime favorites such as award-winning stuffed banana peppers, Ed’s BBQ ribs and homemade seafood bisque.

The creative bar and cocktail menu and American-style fare, with tons of side dish options, satiates a multitude of palates. Now new items will join those menu staples.

Phil Doebler, who has worked in the kitchen at Hideaway the past 16 years and recently assumed the title of head chef, has created some exciting new menu items to include some creative vegetarian menu options. His famous fish tacos, a popular special offered throughout the year, will now become a permanent addition to the menu. Doebler is also planning to add some more fresh pasta selections; he makes the pasta in-house.

Creative cocktails inspired by the new menu items will be added to the drink selection. A cocktail to expect soon is the Lavender Empress, made with gin and Doebler’s homemade simple lavender syrup. The chef will also be pairing some of the new cocktails with select dinner plates.

Many ingredients at Hideaway Grille are locally sourced, as the restaurant makes sure to support area businesses. The popular spicy margaritas and bourbon peach cocktails include fruit from a nearby market. At any one time, at least 10 draft beers, many of them locally produced, are also available.

For more than two decades, the May family has worked to give Hideaway Grille its casual and cozy feel. Owners Ed and Lorrie May, and their son, John Nuchereno, personally greet their guests, many of them regulars.

“We have an extremely and incredibly loyal customer base that has been dining here for the past 23 years,” says Lorrie. “And now, even their adult children are making their way here. Add to that an amazing staff, many of whom have worked here just as long. Our menu and drink selections reflect our clients’ tastes – everything from traditional to eclectic – providing us and them with some wonderful foodie experiences.”

Throughout the year, the restaurant hosts special drink and dining events for the holidays and game days. The lineup includes drink specials during sports games, live music, fundraising activities and Lenten fish fries, to name a few. Seven large screen TVs in the bar provide enough sports action for those who want to catch a game, but not enough to overtake the atmosphere.

Make sure to visit Hideaway Grille on Facebook or Instagram for other specials and events.

Save the date for Oktoberfest

Pull out your lederhosen and other traditional Bavarian attire for Hideaway Grille’s Oktoberfest celebration from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Jaegerschnitzel (crispy breaded pork cutlets) with a hunter-style brown gravy and mushrooms, smoked beer gouda cheese soup with a Bavarian pretzel, homemade spaetzle, sauerkraut and German beers will be on the menu and on tap for the festivities.

Food will be served family-style.

Tickets are available by calling 716-694-2710, stopping in or visiting hideawaygrille.com.