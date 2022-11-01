Mediterranean steak sliders – next-level sandwiches just in time for game day

Elevate your sandwich game with these tasty, colorful steak sliders. Perfectly cooked meat, blistered tomatoes and parmesan cheese, all between sweet Hawaiian rolls—Chef Darian Bryan of The Plating Society can’t stop sneaking in the flavor.

Mediterranean Steak Sliders

16 oz. USDA Choice top sirloin steak , or top sirloin cap

, or top sirloin cap 1 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes

1/3 cup TOPS extra virgin olive oil , divided

, divided 4 Kings Hawaiian Rolls (original Hawaiian sweet variety)

(original Hawaiian sweet variety) 1/2 cup olive tapenade

1/2 cup Parmesano Reggiano cheese , grated or hand-shaved

, grated or hand-shaved 2 heads frisée lettuce, dark green outer leaves removed, ripped in bite size pieces

Step 1

Preheat a cast iron skillet over medium high.

Season the steak on both sides with salt and pepper.

Toss the tomatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2

Add tomatoes to the skillet, stirring occasionally, until soft and beginning to blister, about 2 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Step 3

Add 2 tbsp. olive oil to the skillet. Once hot, add steak and cook a few minutes per side to reach your desired doneness (125° to 130° for medium rare). Remove from heat and let rest.

Step 4

Reduce heat to medium. Brush rolls on both sides with remaining olive oil and crisp in the skillet, 1 minute per side.

Step 5

Slice steak thinly against the grain.

Spread rolls with olive tapenade, then top with blistered tomatoes, steak, frisée and parmesan. If desired, drizzle lightly with additional olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Slice and serve.