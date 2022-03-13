Lifetime guarantee bolsters custom clothing brand KM7

Business owner Kovan Menr was a star soccer player in high school and in college. He was often scouted by agents, including those from a league in Kurdistan. They brought him to Iraq, where he spent a brief period playing in first the Kurdish Cup League and then the Kurdish Premier League. They hoped to convince him to stay and establish a career as a pro athlete.
But Menr had other ideas. The Buffalo-based businesses he bought and ran while attending school were performing well and the dollars earned here had more weight. He also wanted to be close to the members of his family who live in the Western New York area.
He has since applied his keen eye, focus and competitive nature to his businesses, which today includes KM7, a custom clothier focused on soccer jerseys, t-shirts and other premium athletic gear.
Through partnerships in Iraq, Menr sources custom printed jerseys and gear of such high quality that KM7 can offer its customers a lifetime guarantee.
Whether ordering in bulk for an entire team or simply shopping on KM7’s website, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram for up-to-the-minute designs, KM7’s lifetime guarantee applies.
“Many jerseys show wear and tear early in their life cycle,” Menr explains. “The letters or numbers crack or begin to peel at the edges. That won’t happen with KM7 gear. You’d have to cut the shirt apart to remove the logo. If somehow one of our customers finds that their jersey, shirt, jacket or pants are defective, we will replace the item, no questions asked.”
Recent orders from professional teams such as the Sahara Gunners FC and Michigan’s Yemen FC have received praise from the athletes and have saved the teams’ management a lot of money. Though KM7’s gear is of exceptional quality, customers experience big savings thanks to KM7’s direct connection to the manufacturer. His relationships cut out the middlemen and keep prices low.
“It’s not just soccer and football teams that love KM7,” says Menr. “It’s also the fans of these teams. I bring in jerseys from leagues all over the globe.”
World football fans can expect to find jerseys representing Manchester United FC and other English Premier League organizations as well as teams from Spain’s LaLiga such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF and Atlético de Madrid. Jerseys from Juventus FC, AS Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan, all from the Italian Serie A, and FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig of Germany’s Bundesliga, are available as well. A large order representing the World Cup is expected to land in the KM7 store any day.
KM7 requires a minimum of only 10 like items for custom orders, which can be expedited to arrive in less than two weeks. Purchasing any of the many signature designs KM7 creates doesn’t require a bulk order or even pre-ordering. Those items can be ordered through KM7’s website and social media channels. It’s important to keep in mind that signature designs are available in limited quantity, but still come with KM7’s lifetime guarantee.
“We want customers to feel confident when they shop at KM7,” says Menr. “People should be able to buy high quality clothing at a fair price, and that’s what we do best.”