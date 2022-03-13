Lifetime guarantee bolsters custom clothing brand KM7

“Many jerseys show wear and tear early in their life cycle,” Menr explains. “The letters or numbers crack or begin to peel at the edges. That won’t happen with KM7 gear. You’d have to cut the shirt apart to remove the logo. If somehow one of our customers finds that their jersey, shirt, jacket or pants are defective, we will replace the item, no questions asked.”

Recent orders from professional teams such as the Sahara Gunners FC and Michigan’s Yemen FC have received praise from the athletes and have saved the teams’ management a lot of money. Though KM7’s gear is of exceptional quality, customers experience big savings thanks to KM7’s direct connection to the manufacturer. His relationships cut out the middlemen and keep prices low.

“It’s not just soccer and football teams that love KM7,” says Menr. “It’s also the fans of these teams. I bring in jerseys from leagues all over the globe.”