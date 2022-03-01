Job opportunities abound through Northland’s training program

While finishing up his prison sentence, Derek Frank, Sr. was focused on the future. Counselors and teachers within the prison program believed his expectations for life on “the other side” were unrealistic, that he was setting himself up for failure.

“I wasn’t going to settle for working at Walmart,” says Frank. “I thought I’d pursue a degree in computer science or technology when I was out. I wanted to be a professional, to get married and have another child.”

Frank’s son, a high school senior at the time, told him about the options available at Northland Workforce Training Center. The pair thought maybe they’d learn to be electricians together.

The Center, part of the state’s Buffalo Billion initiative, was created in response to the projection that, in just a decade, the region’s manufacturing and clean energy sectors will have more than 20,000 job vacancies. Many of these vacancies will be created by retiring skilled laborers.