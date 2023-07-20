The third annual Jamaican Market is happening in Buffalo this weekend, and everyone is invited. It’s scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 4-8 p.m. in Larkin Square.

“It has to be Larkin Square – that’s home,” says chef Darian Bryan. The event founder, he’s also the proprietor of private dining establishment The Plating Society and the newly opened Jamaican restaurant Bratts Hill by Chef Darian, both located in Larkinville.

He launched the inaugural market back in summer 2020, inspired by Jerk Fest Toronto, an annual celebration of Caribbean culture. That first event drew thousands, as did the second, Bryan says, and now that the buzz has built up, he expects this to be the best year yet.

“It’s about the ‘extra-ness’ Jamaicans are known for,” he says. “We want to bring people together and celebrate the culture: good food, good music, dancing, entertainment, you name it.”

More than 30 diverse vendors will be on site, and there will also be a contest for best traditional and fusion Jamaican bites as well as a culture tent with plenty of kid-friendly activities, games and prizes. Bryan said it’s all about spreading the love he has for his homeland with his fellow Buffalonians.

“People love Jamaica,” he said. “People love telling me their stories, their experiences with Jamaica. And for me to bring that to them, to Buffalo, is just like icing on the cake.”

Bryan’s sister, Sherece Lewis, is the event chair, and she echoes his excitement to share the joy and vibrancy Jamaican culture is known for in the form of a free, family-friendly event in Buffalo. The wide variety of vendors – selling everything from African-style jewelry to homemade bread to clothing and more – is part of that.

“A market in Jamaica is a place you go to find literally anything, so we wanted to include as many unique vendors as possible,” she says.

They include Jamaican and Caribbean connoisseurs like The Jerk Hut at Bratts Hill and KT Caribbean Cuisine as well as small, independent Buffalo businesses and organizations like Braids by Cassie, Meet & Eat Charcuterie, Dame Ave luxury leather goods and Buffalo City Mission. All were encouraged to try to provide a Jamaican “twist” to whatever they’re offering.

The next piece of the Chef Darian empire will fall into place with the opening of Bratts Hill dinner service, which is slated for late summer. While the Jerk Hut at Bratts Hill is all about authentic Jamaican favorites served up fast in a casual environment, the restaurant will transform in the evenings, offering a high-end experience and an upscale, Jamaican-influenced dinner menu.

“This has been a dream of ours – to open a nice, sit-down, Jamaican restaurant,” he says, “People expect a hole in the wall because that’s all they’ve ever seen for this type of food, but I’m here to change the game – while still staying true to my roots.”