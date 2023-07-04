Back in 2015, Nicole Mosey was working as a mental health counselor at a local clinic when a longtime client had her insurance suddenly change, making her sessions with Mosey ineligible for coverage.

“We were about six years into our therapeutic relationship at that point,” Mosey says, “and to have it end like that was honestly kind of devastating for us both.”

The incident served as a catalyst for Mosey to create Core Mental Health Counseling (CMHC), a practice with a private pay model. This means CMHC doesn’t accept insurance as an in-network provider, but insurance companies often also provide out-of-network mental health benefits, so patients could still be reimbursed for a portion of their therapy costs, Mosey says.

“I think patients should be able to pick their provider without any insurance obstacles,” she says. “The private pay model really allows us to refocus our time and energy on what the client needs and allows patients to find a provider they really connect with and can stay with as long as they want to.”

CMHC specializes in women’s mental health and issues such as anxiety, depression, trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated already existing issues for many women, Mosey says, and her all-female provider team had the unique experience of navigating the same distressing situation alongside their clients.

“I think women in general just had so many more expectations placed on us during that time to manage our professional responsibilities while working from home, keeping the households running, helping their children with schooling – all those add up,” she says. “We are trained in tools to help our clients recover from traumatic situations, but this was the first time that we were experiencing that trauma simultaneously.”

The pandemic also shifted the way CMHC operates. The practice has evolved to prioritize flexibility to help prevent staff burnout.

“Each counselor creates their own schedule and make their own hours, whatever works for their lifestyle,” Mosey says. “One of the biggest things for me is work-life balance and how to manage our own stress while trying to assist our patients.”

CMHC offers a free 15-minute initial consultation, assistance with paperwork and payment options, and virtual sessions, all with the goal of making treatment as convenient as possible. Mosey encourages women to not wait until their mental health is at a crisis point before reaching out for help.

“A lot of times, it might just be, ‘Something’s not right. I’m exhausted. I’m burning out. I can’t get through my day,’” she says. “We can help reduce symptoms, offer effective coping strategies and start putting those pieces together for longterm, improved mental health. Watching people get better is our biggest reward."