Larkin Square has come to be known for its summertime events – seasonal pillars like Food Truck Tuesdays and Live at Larkin musical performances on Wednesdays. But leisure is just the beginning at Larkin. The neighborhood has much to offer during office hours, too.

Work week amenities have always been a priority for Larkin Development Group over the last decade plus as they worked to build up a robust neighborhood for their tenants of the Larkin at Exchange (LCO) Building, Millrace Commons and beyond.

That includes the many retail and restaurant spots within walking distance, but it also encompasses Larkin Square itself, the heart of the Larkin District.

The square offers a public space for the community and isn’t reserved for just big events. There’s free and plentiful street parking and free Wi-Fi throughout the space, as well as some grassy areas and a huge amount of colorful seating.

“We invested in quite a bit more seating this summer,” says Kayla Zemsky, Larkin Development Group vice president. “There’s just a huge mix of lounge chairs, rocking chairs, meeting tables, lunch tables, things like that.”

And – a huge advantage in fickle Buffalo weather – the boardwalk is covered and can seat around 50 people, so that business meeting or lunchtime catch-up can happen rain or shine.

“We think of it as an urban park space,” Zemsky says. “We absolutely invite anybody during the day to use the space for lunch, for meetings, even just for a break.”

There are also two free community courts for pickleball, a game often described as a combination of badminton, tennis, volleyball and ping-pong.

The courts are open from dawn to dusk on a first-come, first-serve basis, though they sometimes close for private events and aren’t available for play during Food Truck Tuesdays (roughly 5-8 p.m.). Otherwise, anyone is welcome to get in a quick lunchtime or post-work game and go away feeling focused and refreshed.

There’s already multiple Larkin neighborhood spots open for lunch, but the newest to join the fray is The Jerk Hut at Bratts Hill, which operates out of the former Filling Station right in Larkin Square. Chef Darian Bryan’s fast-casual Jamaican has brought plenty of new faces to the area, and Zemsky hopes they come back for more.

“Our events and all the free public programming are still kind of the biggest thing in people’s minds as a destination for the neighborhood,” she says. “But I think having Bratts Hill open recently, it’s just increasing that awareness of Larkin Square as a destination itself.”

Lunch (and Happy Hour) al fresco

Looking for outdoor seating? Stop by and enjoy these neighborhood spots.

Buffalo Distilling Co.

860 Seneca St.

Open Tuesday 3-9 p.m., Thursday and Friday 2-10 p.m., Saturday 1-11 p.m.

Bratts Hill by Chef Darian

719 Seneca St.

Open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flying Bison Brewing Co.

840 Seneca St.

Open Tuesday 5-8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 4-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon-8 p.m.

Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan St.

Open Tuesday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 4-11 p.m.

Magic Bear Beer Cellar

799 Seneca St.

Open Tuesday 5-10 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday 3-11 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Paula’s Donuts

872 Seneca St.

Open Monday-Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Swan Street Diner

700 Swan St.

Open Monday-Sunday 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Toasted

799 Seneca St.

Open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.