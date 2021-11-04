Family roots and delightfully fresh ingredients at OR by Falafel Bar

After decades in business, many restaurateurs in Oded Rauvenpoor’s position would be bored. Or boring. But for Rauvenpoor and his namesake, OR by Falafel Bar, that just isn’t the case. With a deep respect for the food he grew up with and a long record of winning the favor of locals with fresh, crave-able fare, Rauvenpoor continues to evolve.

Now located two blocks from Millersport Highway on Sheridan, OR pays respect to Middle Eastern standards but doesn’t stop there. A showcase of Libyan, Greek, Israeli and Irani dishes and flavors, his menu echoes the influence of his family.

When a restaurant serves a dish for many years, often owners choose to cover inflation’s cost/profit deltas by slowly reducing ingredient quality. Ultimately this decreases returns in terms of both sales and customers.

Rauvenpoor wouldn’t tolerate that sort of thing.