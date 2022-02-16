Dig In, Buffalo! Pumpkin jalapeno pakora with basil lime dipping sauce blends sweet and spice

Pakora is a popular street food in India, often enjoyed with a cup of hot chai tea. The vegetables featured inside the crispy fritters change with the season and the batter’s spices are adjusted to match.

In this recipe, James Beard-nominated chef Steven Gedra – owner of The Black Sheep on Buffalo’s West Side with his wife Ellen – makes good use of winter pumpkins or squashes.

The Black Sheep’s menu is a compilation of comforting, approachable dishes reflecting the couple’s obsession with local ingredients and knack for global flavor profiles.

Making flavors work: Contrast equals big flavor! The sweetness of the pumpkin and earthy richness of the pakora’s deep-fried chickpea batter are contrasted by Gedra’s acidic and spicy dipping sauce. Textural contrasts work, too. The crispy jacket of the pakora and creamy, smooth sauce play against each other.

Be like a scout: Prep is the key to deep frying at home. Remember the oil requires 40+ minutes to heat. Have lined trays and other tools, like tongs and strainers, at the ready. It’s a quickly moving process, so being prepared is the way to achieve the best results.