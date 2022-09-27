Dig In, Buffalo! Lloyd crack-ed potatoes with spicy ssamjang sauce

When Lloyd first opened back in 2010, executive chef and co-owner Chris Dorsaneo was searching for his unique riff on the typical French fry. What he came up with became one of their most popular offerings: crack-ed potatoes.

The dish starts with a hefty portion of salty, satisfying, roasted-then-deep-fried fingerling potatoes, but what takes it to the next level is Dorsaneo’s take on ssamjang, a spicy Korean dipping sauce.

Though Lloyd uses this savory flavor bomb to add an unexpected, mouthwatering kick to their potatoes, it can be spooned over pretty much anything for a punch of umami flavor, such as rice, lettuce cups or noodles.

“It could be served on a shoe—it doesn’t matter, it’s delicious,” Dorsaneo says.

Lloyd crack-ed (ssamjang) sauce

Half of a white onion, sliced into medallions

sliced into medallions 2 jalapenos

2 scallions , sliced

, sliced 2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp. honey

½ cup white miso

½ cup gochujang

1½ tbsp. toasted sesame oil

½ cup water

Step 1

Grill the onion medallions and jalapeno over open flame or in the broiler until charred, 2-3 minutes per side.

Step 2

To a blender, add scallions, garlic, charred jalapenos, charred onions, honey and water and blend until pureed.

Step 3

Add remaining ingredients to blender and puree again until sauce is completely smooth. You may need to add a little more water if the sauce is too thick. Spoon over your favorite carb and enjoy!

Dig In, Buffalo is presented by Orville's Home Appliances