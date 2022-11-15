Dig In, Buffalo! Daniela’s 15-minute stracciatella soup

Sometimes, simple is best. Nowhere is that more evident than Daniela’s stracciatella soup, a light and luscious concoction that comes together in the time it takes a pot of broth to boil.
Daniela Kayser remembers this Italian egg drop soup as a favorite childhood comfort food. It’s a go-to for a cold winter day, or any day that needs some brightening up.
Stracciatella soup is just broth, eggs, parmigiano cheese and a sprinkle of a few basic seasonings. It’s easy to add some vegetables to the mix, too — throw some diced zucchini or a few handfuls of spinach into the broth as it boils. It doesn’t get easier or more satisfying than that.
Stracciatella soup
- 8 cups chicken broth
- 6 whole eggs
- 2 cups parmigiano cheese
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg (4 dashes)
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped
Step 1
In a large soup pot, bring chicken broth to a boil.
Step 2
Meanwhile, add the eggs, parmigiano, nutmeg, salt and pepper to a medium mixing bowl. Whisk till combined.
Step 3
Once the chicken broth has come to a rolling boil, quickly add the egg mix to the broth all at once, stirring until incorporated. Cook for one minute, then add the parsley.
Step 4
Buon appetito!