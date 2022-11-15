Dig In, Buffalo! Daniela’s 15-minute stracciatella soup

Sometimes, simple is best. Nowhere is that more evident than Daniela’s stracciatella soup, a light and luscious concoction that comes together in the time it takes a pot of broth to boil.

Daniela Kayser remembers this Italian egg drop soup as a favorite childhood comfort food. It’s a go-to for a cold winter day, or any day that needs some brightening up.

Stracciatella soup is just broth, eggs, parmigiano cheese and a sprinkle of a few basic seasonings. It’s easy to add some vegetables to the mix, too — throw some diced zucchini or a few handfuls of spinach into the broth as it boils. It doesn’t get easier or more satisfying than that.

Stracciatella soup

8 cups chicken broth

6 whole eggs

2 cups parmigiano cheese

1/8 tsp. nutmeg (4 dashes)

(4 dashes) 1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Step 1

In a large soup pot, bring chicken broth to a boil.

Step 2

Meanwhile, add the eggs, parmigiano, nutmeg, salt and pepper to a medium mixing bowl. Whisk till combined.

Step 3

Once the chicken broth has come to a rolling boil, quickly add the egg mix to the broth all at once, stirring until incorporated. Cook for one minute, then add the parsley.

Step 4

Buon appetito!

