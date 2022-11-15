 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dig In, Buffalo! Daniela’s 15-minute stracciatella soup

Sometimes, simple is best. Nowhere is that more evident than Daniela’s stracciatella soup, a light and luscious concoction that comes together in the time it takes a pot of broth to boil.

Daniela Kayser remembers this Italian egg drop soup as a favorite childhood comfort food. It’s a go-to for a cold winter day, or any day that needs some brightening up.

Stracciatella soup is just broth, eggs, parmigiano cheese and a sprinkle of a few basic seasonings. It’s easy to add some vegetables to the mix, too — throw some diced zucchini or a few handfuls of spinach into the broth as it boils. It doesn’t get easier or more satisfying than that.

Stracciatella soup

Daniela Soup

Simple and delicious, this Italian egg drop soup comes together in just minutes.
  • 8 cups chicken broth
  • 6 whole eggs
  • 2 cups parmigiano cheese
  • 1/8 tsp. nutmeg (4 dashes)
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Step 1

In a large soup pot, bring chicken broth to a boil.

Step 2

Meanwhile, add the eggs, parmigiano, nutmeg, salt and pepper to a medium mixing bowl. Whisk till combined.

Step 3

Once the chicken broth has come to a rolling boil, quickly add the egg mix to the broth all at once, stirring until incorporated. Cook for one minute, then add the parsley.

Step 4

Buon appetito!

