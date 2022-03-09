Dig In, Buffalo! A gloriously decadent (and top-secret) sticky toffee pudding

Sticky toffee pudding is one of The Black Sheep’s most popular menu offerings. The restaurant’s signature dessert has been featured in news articles, depicted on the covers of magazines and even garnered a $10,000 offer for the secret recipe – a proposition Steve and Ellen Gedra, The Black Sheep’s owners and chefs, declined without pause.

This dessert is often undersold on menus as a date cake served with warm caramel sauce...which isn’t inaccurate. But made with a careful and skilled hand, like Ellen’s, it is also so much more.

It’s uncertain how Ellen’s version of the cake retains its shape in its serving vessel and yet promptly collapses into a velvety warm pool the minute it hits your mouth. Saturated with sumptuous toffee caramel sauce, its salty notes and accompanying whipped cream keep the luxurious mélange from being overly rich, delivering peaks and valleys of both flavor and temperature.

Decadent, yet not overly rich, The Black Sheep’s confidential iteration of this recipe trounces those easily found on the internet. The difference is found in its complexity and deft balance, which work together to serve an intensity more satisfying than overbearing.