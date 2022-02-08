Cutting edge technology inspires young paraplegic

A futuristic-looking robotic device called The Lokomat provides Dawson with intensive physiological gait rehabilitation, enhancing the kind of neuro-regeneration that reconnects the circuits of the brain and spinal cord. Using an integrative software system, The Lokomat allows the Center’s trainers to tailor exercises to the individual.

Madonna ICARE is a motor-assisted elliptical trainer facilitating synchronous upper and lower limb movement that simulates a natural walking pattern, improving muscle activation in Dawson’s legs.

“We have seen such progress in his recovery,” says Melissa Conklin, recovery specialist at Motion Project. “Not only can Dawson complete exercises he didn’t think he’d be able to accomplish when he first arrived, but he can also propel a manual wheelchair, which requires incredible strength and muscular endurance for someone with a cervical level injury.”