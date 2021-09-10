‘Built for Buffalo’ captures the evolution of Josh Allen

Above all, you’ll see the passion for the game that Allen oozes from every pore of his body. Whether it is his ill-advised vault over a defender, or his passionate embrace of his teammates in celebration, the award-winning News photographers wonderfully capture Allen loves of the game, in the electrifying photos throughout the book.

What makes Built for Buffalo such a great read is the opportunity it gives fans to slow down and reflect on Allen’s accomplishments through the lens of The Buffalo News sports writers. Three short years removed from the draft it might be easy to forget what a controversial pick Allen was. Jay Skurski’s piece, “Polarizing Prospect” (pg. 26) is a good reminder that Allen was far from a can’t-miss superstar.

One of the book’s highlights comes in the form of a sit-down Allen had with the legendary Vic Carucci following his rookie season. Carucci coaxes a surprising amount of candor out of Allen, including the revelation that growing up he wanted to be (gasp) Tom Brady! It is a rare, against-the-grain moment from a player that as the title aptly asserts, was built for Buffalo.