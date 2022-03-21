Buffalo-area resort celebrates 10 years of transforming lives

The fitness program utilizes a combination of options, from hiking or walking the grounds to using the Independent Health Fitness Village and Indoor Aquatic Center for HIT workouts, kickboxing, spinning, yoga and more. But guests also learn how to work out at home with limited time and equipment.

The program not only reeducates guests, but also supports them with options that work regardless of what they do for a living, how much time they have to devote to a new lifestyle or what facilities they have access to at home.

Jim DiBattista was the winner of the 18th season of USA Network’s "The Biggest Loser." His story is one many are familiar with. As a busy professional who once played football, he’d grown up as “a bigger guy,” working hard to accept that role until he considered it part of who he was. Once it began impacting his health, he started a series of diet and lifestyle changes. No matter how successful he was or what method he tried, he always gained back more than he’d lost.

“After I did keto, I was under 300 pounds, but I put on so much weight as I tried to return to a normal diet, I was soon over 400,” he recalls.