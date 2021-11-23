A mission to transform houses into homes for the region's neediest.

UPward Design for Life partners with almost two dozen respected community entities such as Erie County Social Services, the Buffalo City Mission, and others. These groups reach out to UDFL when they are working to rehome a refugee family, domestic abuse survivor, or child who has aged out of foster care.

While many local entities work to supply housing to those in need, none of them are set up to furnish and thoughtfully decorate the homes they source. With a backlog of almost twenty on its current wait list, Williamson looks forward to the day UDFL can serve everyone who needs them.

“We recently completed our three-to-five-year strategic plan with the goal of serving 100 households annually. We aren't there yet, but we plan to get there to meet the community’s need,” said Board Chair Melony Johnson.

Donations of furniture, decorative items, labor, and money go a long way with this small organization. Independent Health’s “Nominate Your Favorite Charity” campaign recently recognized UPward Design for Life with a $650 donation as one of 65 Western New York charities the project is highlighting.