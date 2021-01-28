Rahwa Ghirmatzion: Committed to creating possibilities, advancing economic justice

The biggest thing I see is that people want to keep doing the same thing expecting different results. What we need to do is to really think outside the box of what is being done, and to do it boldly and courageously.

How do you assess Buffalo's leadership?

One of the major problems in Buffalo is that we really need to have term limits. I think it's important for new ideas and new ways of working. This is an issue in Buffalo not just for government, but one I see in almost every institution, including nonprofits.

I really believe part of Buffalo's problem is that we have a lack of creativity and imagination because people are in leadership roles for entirely too long, and they don't make way for new energy to step in that may do things differently. Especially when we are living at a time where we have to make a lot of pivots and not hold on to old things or be afraid of change.

One of the reasons why I stay in Buffalo is that while we have deep, deep challenges, we also have so many incredible assets and opportunities to really implement the solutions. There are a lot of people in this city that have really good ideas and know how to implement them. There needs to be a changing of the guard in order for that to really take hold.