Out of a pandemic, lifesaving research and more

Covid-19: The Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute and its High-Throughput Crystallization Screening Center helped fellow researchers around the country crystallize different parts of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including the spiked protein believed key to virus infection, to hasten coronavirus drug and treatment efforts. Sarah Bowman, associate research scientist at screening center director, works with research samples in the refrigerated lab.

Diabetes: The latest clinical trial led by Dr. Teresa Quattrin showed that nearly three times the number of those given the immunotherapy drug golimumab (brand name Simponi) extended the period they could continue to produce insulin compared to the one-third of patients given a placebo. The results were first reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. Quattrin, left, a pediatric endocrinologist at Oishei Children’s Hospital and senior associate dean for research integration in the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, visits with Jacob Ode, 15, of Grand Island, one of 84 patients who participated in the trial.