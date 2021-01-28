Related to this story

How Buffalo bounces back
Prospectus

  Updated

Prospectus 2021 is this year's business forecast. In this section, we take a look at how Buffalo Niagara’s business leaders are preparing to e…

Denise Gee: Stories of reinvention, investment and adaptation as Buffalo Niagara looks ahead
  Updated

When we started planning this section four months ago, it was hard to imagine the future. Workers, some jobless since the pandemic began and others still working from home, were shell shocked by a year unlike any in our lifetime. So we took the long view: Once Covid-19 resides, how does Buffalo Niagara bounce back? We asked leaders from across industries for their ideas for building a stronger region.

Carolynn Welch of the Westminster Economic Development Initiative