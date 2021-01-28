Matt Glynn: M&T's 'tech hub' awaits its moment to shine

M&T says cultivating a skilled tech workforce is essential to the region's future, not just its own. That line of thinking opens up the potential to train more of the people – women, veterans and people of color – who are historically under-represented in tech.

M&T has made the tower the home base for its new Tech Academy. The academy has just launched an initiative to provide free tech training for thousands of local workers hurt economically by the pandemic.

M&T also has started a program to train new recruits to be mainframers, and has a Technology Development Program to develop new tech talent for the bank.

Just a few years ago, the downtown complex then called One HSBC Center had lost its two major tenants, HSBC Bank USA and Phillips Lytle. The entire building eventually emptied out, leaving its future in question.

The tech hub will provide new direction. All that awaits is the greenlight from M&T to move in.