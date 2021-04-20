Prep your appetites and get ready to Dig In, because we’re back in the kitchen!

For this sure-to-impress dessert recipe, we paired up with Shetice Jackson of Cake Crazy Bakery in Cheektowaga to show you how to make one of her most sought-after creations – her famous 7 Up Pound cake.

Shetice, an experienced chef and small business owner, is a self-proclaimed bake-a-holic whose goal is to spread happiness in every bite. (And trust us: it’s impossible not to smile watching her bake!)

Now don’t go getting intimidated by bunt cake – this party for your tastebuds is surprisingly easy to whip up at home! Let's get it...

7 Up Pound Cake with lemon glaze

Yields | 1 Bunt Cake |

No-stick cooking spray with flour

½ pound salted butter

¼ cup shortening

3 cups sugar

5 eggs

3 cups cake flour , sifted

, sifted 1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. clear vanilla extract

2 tsp. lemon extract

1 cup 7 Up

3 cups powdered sugar

Juice of ½ lemon

2/3 cup heavy cream

Preparation | Pound cake | Preheat oven to 350 F. Whisk salt and baking powder into the pre-sifted flour. Set aside.

In an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, shortening and sugar together on medium speed for 5-7 minutes, until light and fluffy. Slowly add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Set the mixer to low speed. Add one third of flour mixture. Then add half the 7 Up. Continue alternating flour and cream, ending with flour. Be careful not to overmix. Add vanilla and lemon extracts. With rubber spatula scrape down sides and bottom until completely mixed.

Prep your bunt pan by spraying generously with no-stick cooking spray with flour (essential for a clean release).

Pour the cake batter into the prepared pan, giving it a tap on the counter to even it out. Place in 350 F oven and bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes, until lightly golden.

Let cool for 20 minutes before flipping out onto a cake stand or plate.

Preparation | Lemon glaze | While the cake is cooling, mix all ingredients together until combined and smooth. Test the consistency by letting it drip off your spoon, using a splash water to thin out if needed.

Let the cake cool for a least 2 hours before glazing, or the warmth will melt the glaze.

Dig in, Buffalo is sponsored by Dash’s Market

This sponsored series was produced by Amplified Buffalo.