ZUBIN-DECARLO Marlene (nee Yallof)

January 26, 2023, wife of the late Milton Zubin and Thomas DeCarlo; loving mother of Andrea (Donald) Griebner, Howard (Tracie) Zubin and Alison (Brian) Manaher; sister of Romaine (late Harvey) Denis; devoted Bubbie of Jamie (Dr. Ian) Leberer, J Griebner, Jessica, Jonathan (Kristi) and Nicholas Zubin, Parker Manaher and Emma Knauer; Great Mimi of Madlyn, Grant and Heath. A Funeral Service will be held Sunday at 12 noon at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital NICU. Share condolences and view livestream at mesnekoff.com. Shiva will be held Sunday and Monday 5-8 PM at Don and Andrea's residence.