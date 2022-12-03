ZOSH John Lucas of Alden, NY was born on May 20, 1945, passed away peacefully among his loving family on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. John was 77. He is predeceased by his father, Andrew Zosh; mother, Susan Homza Zosh; his brothers Andrew Zosh, Albert Zosh and Stephen Zosh; his sister Isabelle Halliday. He is survived by his wife Brenda Zosh (married November 24, 1967); his children, John Zosh, Michael Zosh (Kimberly), Elizabeth Nix (Henry), Margo Zosh, Christopher Zosh; his grandchildren, Crystal Zosh-Touhey (J.P.), Paige Zosh, Christopher Zosh, Marina Zosh, Trey Zosh, Alexandria Zosh, Peyton Zosh, Colorado Brumfield, Alexi Zosh, Maksim Zosh, Chanel Brumfield, Morrigan Zosh, Jackson Zosh, Truman Zosh; his great grandchildren, Sophie Greene and Phoenix Lauricella. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Zosh and his sister Madeleine O'Leary. John enlisted in the Army and served in Korea, attaining the rank of major. He loved his country. He was an avid golfer, Bills, Yankees, Sabres and Penn State football fan, but more than anything, he loved spending time enjoying his favorite muscle relaxer, telling stories and laughing with his family and friends. A viewing for John will be held on Monday, December 5 from 2PM – 6:30 PM at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home located at 13228 Broadway, Alden, New York. After the viewing, the family will receive friends at the American Legion Post 1377, located at 13143 Broadway Street, Alden at 7PM to celebrate John's wonderful life. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at the WNY National Cemetery, Corfu, NY on Tuesday, December 6 at 1 PM. (please assemble at the cemetery office at 12:45). In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to https:// k9sforwarriors.org. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com. And lastly....STAY GOLDEN!