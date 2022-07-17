 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ZIMMERMAN - Patricia M. (nee Murphy)

  • Updated
  • 0
ZIMMERMAN - Patricia M. (nee Murphy)
Support this work for $1 a month

Of Orchard Park, NY, July 15, 2022. Beloved wife of the late William G. Zimmerman; dearest mother of Gregory (Lori) Zimmerman, Jill Zimmerman Higgins, Cheryl Zimmerman, William (Rae Ann) Zimmerman, and Daniel Zimmerman; loving grandmother of Jason and Kevin Zimmerman, Shawn and Molly Higgins, Christian and Emily Zimmerman; great-grandmother of Averi; sister of Mary (late Richard) Rielly and Sr. Kathleen Murphy OSF. Family present Tuesday, 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to AMass of Christian Burial Wednesday morning at 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY. (Please assemble at Church). Memories and online condolences may be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

Mike Harrington: It's tough to see Ottawa and Detroit going for it, but Kevyn Adams is staying on his own course

The Sabres' general manager has articulated his "Process" ad nauseum and did it again Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter: He's identifying a core for his team and letting that group develop and grow together. You're not blocking their ice time or their development path with big-ticket items, at least not now. And safe to say there was lots of happiness throughout the organization as development camp opened Wednesday with seven first-round picks and gobs of other talent on the ice.

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County

The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County.

Neighbors appear to have few qualms with Bills' stadium plans

Neighbors appear to have few qualms with Bills' stadium plans

Neighboring business owners and others in the area will get their chance to speak and express any concerns they have about the new stadium at Erie County’s "public scoping meeting" Thursday at the Buffalo Bills' field house, where officials will present the map and overall plan that the organization is proposing for the stadium site.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News