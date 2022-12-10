ZASADA Charles B.

December 8, 2022 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Patricia and the late Bernard Zasada; loving brother of Wayne ( Karen) Zasada; cherished uncle of Lindsay, William and the late Shawn Zasada. Greatuncle of Giana; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Private interment in St Matthews Cemetery. Please leave condolences online at www.SmolarekCares.com