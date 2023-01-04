ZARCONE Thomas E. Of Amherst, unexpectedly passed away on January 1, 2023 at the age of 20. Loving and adored son of Howard (Kristen) Zarcone and Kelly (nee Laughlin) Zarcone (Joseph Gogan); dear brother of Brooke Zarcone; cherished grandson of Dorothy (late Joseph) Zarcone and Joseph (late Linda) Laughlin; also survived by two step-brothers, a step-sister and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd. on Friday (January 6) from 3-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict RC Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., on Saturday morning at 9AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's name to Save the Michaels of the World. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com