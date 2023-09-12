Meknine Dahan; loving mémé to Alexa, Chad, Jacob and Joely Zappia; dear sister of Fernande Dahan, Denise Dahan and Claude (late Esther) Dahan and the late Georgette (David) Ohana, the late Samuel (Annette) Dahan, the late Jacques (Claudine) Dahan, the late Esther (late Leon) Amiel and the late Elie (Rachel) Dahan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday 10 AM at Mesnekoff Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. Shiva will be held Wednesday 7-9 PM, Thursday 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM and Friday 2-4 PM at Eric Zappia's residence. Memorials may be made to The Colette Zappia Fund at Hospice Buffalo or to Temple Beth Tzedek. Share condolences and view live stream at mesnekoff.com