ZACK Alice (nee Lent)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, December 15, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Zack; loving mother of Michael (Dora), Kenneth (Kim) and Darlene (Allen Knight) Petko; dearest grandmother of Sarah (Walt) Quattlebaum, Joseph (Lindsey) Vitello, Justin (Katie) Hacker, Brandon (Lauren) Zack, Bryan Hacker, Amanda (Max) Lopez, Joshua Zack, Danielle Petko and Trevor (Ashely Ange) Petko; great-grandmother of Julien, Ella, Gabriel and Briar. Also predeceased by brothers and sisters and survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher Inc., Funeral Home 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY Monday from 3-7 pm with a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday morning at 10 AM (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Hospice Foundation. Share your condolences online at wendelandloecherinc.com