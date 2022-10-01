 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YUHAS Lucy E. (nee Rosati)

YUHAS Lucy E. (nee Rosati) Of South Buffalo, at the age of 94 on September 29, 2022. Wife of the late Thomas G. Yuhas. Mother of Ann Marie Gajewski, Joseph (Deborah) Yuhas and Mary (Michael) Saternus. "Grandma Down The Street" of Lauren and Francine Saternus and Matthew Gajewski. Visitation Monday, 3:00 PM 7:00 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, (716-824-4000) where Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family encourages memorials to The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Please visit www. GANNONFUNERAL .com

