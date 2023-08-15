Today's Birthday (08/15/23) — Grab exciting career opportunities this year. Help generate family abundance with faithful financial practices. Capturing ideas and developing them into beautiful autumn results alters your winter career trajectory. Springtime communication changes inspire research, investigation and travels next summer. Scale your professional ladder in great strides.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your patience, despite surprises or misfortune. Don't stir up jealousies. Relax and wait for developments. Maintain a positive attitude. Love is your reward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Things could get messy. Patiently resolve problems. Don't try to force things. Work from home if possible. Align on plans to upgrade family comforts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You're exceptionally quick and charming. Share the news. Follow rules carefully. Adapt the message for different audiences. Direct traffic. Clarify to resolve misunderstandings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus to maintain positive cash flow despite changes. Avoid scams or tricks. Don't spend on stuff you don't need. Collaborate for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner to adapt around a challenge. Discuss potential, possibilities and consequences. Support each other to address a surprise. You've got this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor private contemplation. Process current events before responding. Don't jump to conclusions. Take time to decompress, review the situation and recharge. Solutions arise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together to address a challenge. Diversity provides strength. Others can see your blind spots. Teamwork provides a missing link. Collaborate with friends to advance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor conditions closely with a professional change or obstacle. Research to find the best solution. Can you work from home? Adapt with unexpected circumstances.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Watch where you're going. If you're not paying attention you might miss your stop. Review educational plans and correct course as needed. Study options.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Work with someone who sees where you can't. Together you can rake in profits, if you avoid silly arguments. Stay in communication around changes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Love provides a lifeline. Personal challenges lighten in partnership. Support each other to navigate unexpected circumstances. Share the load for ease and efficiency.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay hydrated. Balance physical efforts with self-care and private time for yourself. You can see what's not working. Consider options and practical solutions.

— Tribune Content Agency