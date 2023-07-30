Today's Birthday (07/30/23)— Benefits flow through your professional work this year. Prepare for fun at home this summer, before autumn inspires creative breakthroughs. Making a professional change this winter for new creative directions leads to exciting and fascinating springtime explorations. Catch a rising career tide.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Look for opportunities to advance your career and find them. Fortune amplifies initiative. Consider what you would love and discover it hiding in plain sight.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Your investigation is getting interesting. Grab a lucky opportunity. Explore another angle and win. Connect with an inspiring teacher or mentor. Discover buried treasure.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow your shared financial venture. Quick action can get especially lucrative results. Pull together to harvest and conserve a wonderful windfall.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Enjoy great conditions for improving physical performance. Stretch and focus on your breath. Learn new tricks. Connect with nature and friends for extra credit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Find and follow an intriguing connection. You're especially lucky in love. Indulge diversions, enthusiasms and fun. Discover creative and romantic possibilities. Relax and enjoy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Visions of domestic renewal inspire action. Discover forgotten treasures and heirlooms. Have fun with family. Share stories and treats. Encourage each other to grow.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Have fun with your family. Visions of domestic renewal inspire action. Discover forgotten treasures and heirlooms. Share stories and treats. Encourage each other to grow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)—Today is a 9 — You're especially brilliant. Write and sketch your creative ideas. Things are starting to make sense. Prepare carefully and then launch to a growing audience.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Grab a lucky break with lucrative conditions. Don't fall asleep on your laurels. Listen and learn. Monitor your market and move quickly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 9 — Dress for success. Actions speak louder than words. A personal opportunity beckons with no time to waste. Take charge for the results you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 7 — You're especially sensitive, creative and inventive. You can get what you need. Envision a passion or dream fulfilled.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaborative efforts get a boost. Actions now can have long-term benefits. Turbocharge teamwork with an inspiring vision. Play your part and together surge ahead.

