Today's Birthday (08/05/23)— This year benefits your career, status and influence. Disciplined financial routines build wealth over time. Autumn communications buzz with good news, motivating winter career reorientation. Shift the plot of your story this spring for a delightful summer adventure. Grab exciting professional opportunities to flower.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 9 — Focus on here and now. You see creative possibilities everywhere. Talk about the results you'd love. Pour on the steam and get moving.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Consider where you've been and what's ahead.Complete old projects and prepare for the next phase. Envision perfection.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Collaborate with friends to get farther. Teamwork can move mountains. Invite others to play. Share your individual experiences and views for a wider picture.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is a 9 — Take charge for career gain. Discuss the potential with trusted friends and allies. Keep your promises, responsibilities and obligations. Dreamy results are possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 9 — Professional opportunities flow through your networks. Put your talent to work. Discover the perfect solution. Do the homework to make a strong case.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 9 — Study money and review resources. Expand your investigation in new directions. Get creative with format and details. Contribute your energies to reduce debt and build wealth together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 9 — Keep a dream alive. Discuss possibilities and potential with your partner. Weave and coordinate your efforts. Support each other. Share the load and rewards.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Physical demands could exceed limitations. Balance work and health. Find creative ways to reduce stress and raise fun. A walk outside clears your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is a 9 — Get chores done quickly so you can go play with someone charming. Find and follow a passionate connection. Your greatest strength is love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Find simple fun at home or with family. Think outside the box for unusual domestic solutions. Repurpose something old. Celebrate results with something delicious.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is a 9 — Creative muses sing to you. Get carried away by a fascinating thread. Follow your curiosity. When your heart gets stirred, you're especially eloquent.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Advance your lucrative plans. Take advantage of favorable financial conditions. Talk yourself into a dreamy situation. Actions taken now can get profitable.

— Tribune Content Agency