Today's Birthday

(07/19/23) — Teamwork facilitates wonders this year. Patient, consistent research and investigation yield golden prizes. Circle up at your place this autumn, before winter flurries reorient your social scene. Make a domestic change for springtime flowering and professional glory. Together with friends, generate marvelously satisfying results.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Don't take things so seriously. Indulge in your favorite activities. Expect the unexpected. Your greatest strength is love. Express it with your sweetheart especially.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication can restore family harmony and home improvement in the face of sudden surprises. Listening makes more of a difference than speaking. Patiently clarify.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — When your heart gets stirred, you're especially eloquent. Your words are your superpower. Use carefully. Dig for clues to solve an intellectual puzzle.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Abundance is available. Things may not always be as they seem, however. Patiently wait for developments. Listen generously and closely for an advantage.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk about a personal passion with someone who gets it. Adapt around difficult conditions by gathering support and resources. Advance later, when prepared.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy peace and privacy to organize for what's ahead. Avoid noise, chaos or stress.Organize plans and schedules. Consider spiritual or philosophical mysteries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate around a tricky situation. Adapt with unexpected plans. Get creative. Share ideas and options to choose for practicality. Pull together for common gain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Find clever solutions to a practical puzzle to advance professional opportunities. Your reputation precedes you. News travels fast. Exchange views for another perspective.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a journey with someone interesting. Proceed with caution in unfamiliar territory or wait for better conditions. An educational exploration reveals hidden treasure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Work with your partner for financial solutions. Hunt for opportunities for common gain. Patiently persist despite a challenge. Realize goals methodically. Stay in action.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Express your heart with your partner. Romance can spark in conversation. Use your words rather than expecting another to understand. Listen to their view.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Power into a busy schedule with good food and rest. Avoid sudden movements. Stretch and then walk before you run. Note your progress.

