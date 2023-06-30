Today's Birthday (06/30/23) — Pull together for victory this year. Consistent practice builds foundational skills. Beautifying spaces for autumn family celebrations leads to a winter social transition phase. Renovation or relocation takes focus this spring, before a summer lucky break propels your career. Collaborate with friends for common gain.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore the great mysteries. Faith and hope can seem missing with Neptune retrograde over the next five months. Practice compassion, especially with yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Illusions can cloud your view. Share support and fun with friends. Reminisce with teammates over five months with Neptune retrograde. Abandon preconceptions. Connect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Reaffirm old bonds with Neptune retrograde for five months. Your work reflects you well. Review and revise professional goals. Invent new possibilities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Review your adventures and travels over five months with Neptune retrograde. Cross a body of water, maybe. Consider where you've been and where you're going.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider how you've profited in the past together with Neptune retrograde. Revise arrangements. Plug any financial leaks. Conserve resources. Transition to new income sources.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic comforts entice. With Neptune retrograde in Pisces for five months, you feel most comfortable with familiar friends and partners. Share nostalgic retrospection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Balance stress or burnout with relaxation and peace. Revise physical routines to nurture your health and wellness with Neptune retrograde for five months.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The past can seem especially romantic with Neptune retrograde. Let it inspire your art and creativity. Weave magic and dreams into your work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Profits abound, with work. Slow and rest to avoid burnout. Release unsatisfying pursuits. Neptune retrograde inspires hiding out at home in soothing privacy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — What was hidden gets revealed with Neptune retrograde. For the next five months, use your heightened sensitivity to support negotiations, compromise and diplomacy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — You're especially insightful, intuitive and sensitive with Neptune retrograde. Contemplate deep mysteries. Imagine a dreamy situation. Make inspiring plans over the next five months.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Indulge nostalgic reflection with Neptune retrograde in your sign. Resolve a personal issue. Rediscover a forgotten dream. Revise old fantasies for who you are now.

