Today's Birthday: Articulate your personal mission this year. Steadily advance your career. Your team wins a valuable prize this spring. Adjusting physical practices for summer's changing conditions inspires an autumn fun, relaxation and romance phase. Capture winter creativity into plans and schedules. Choose paths fulfilling long-term possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Collaborate on something fun. The facts you need can be found. Express your feelings with your partner. Let someone teach you anew trick

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your work is gaining attention. Power into a busy schedule with good food and rest. Energize physical performance with steady practice. Prioritize health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Romance and fun take priority. Reality may not match your fantasy. It could be better. Get out and play around with beloved people.

Cancer(June21-July22): Reorganize and reinvent spaces for current circumstances. Clean amess. Make simple, practical improvements. Do laundry and watch a movie. Enjoy home comforts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): You're especially brilliant and creative. Friends help a useful connection. Participate in a larger conversation. Sift facts from fiction. Share practical data.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The next phase is ripe with lucrative potential. Draw up on hidden assets. You may find an answer in a dream. Nurture your garden.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Direct attention toward a personal passion project. Follow your heart to grow stronger. Love motivates you into action. Contribution is simple and satisfying.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Avoid noise, crowds or distraction. Peaceful privacy leads to productivity. Your quick action gains appreciation.Complete one phase and begin another .Recharge and relax.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everything seems possible with teamwork. Remain open to shifting circumstances. Play your part. Share information and resources. One good friend leads to another.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Forge ahead with professional priorities. Abandon outworn preconceptions or assumptions to advance. Learn from young people. Stay connected with community allies. Share encouragement.

Aquarius(Jan.20-Feb.18): Investigate and explore. Study and research. Savor delicious stories and discoveries. Share ideas and curiosities. Unravel a mystery, one clue at a time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Monitor financial conditions with shared accounts. Both learn and teach. Tune out the chaos or noise. Focus creative energy on making money grow.