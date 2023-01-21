Your Daily Astrology

Saturday, Jan.21

Today's Birthday: Communication unlocks lucky doors this year. Personal efforts develop pride-worthy results with regular practice. Adapting winter domestic renovations for shifting conditions leads to a springtime creative blossoming. Make an interesting professional adjustment this summer, before a new educational journey launches next autumn. Write your masterpiece.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Connect for shared support and fun. This two-week New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): This New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Educational opportunities arise after tonight's Aquarius New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Find creative ways to grow your family's nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with tonight's New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): The two of you are on the same wavelength. This two-week New Moon phase highlights partnership and collaboration. Fall in love all over again.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Energize your moves. The New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It's all for love.

Scorpio (Oct.23-Nov. 21): Realize domestic visions with upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Profit through communications. Possibilities spark in conversation over this two-week New Moon phase. Creative projects flower. Express, share and connect. Write your story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Gather and preserve a healthy harvest. Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over two weeks under the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Shine your light.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20): Dream and envision perfection. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations illuminate the New Moon in Aquarius. Enjoy a two-week creative, organizational phase. Make long-term plans.

Astrologer Nancy Black welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack.